American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of American States Water worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in American States Water by 101.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in American States Water in the first quarter worth $1,488,000. State Street Corp raised its position in American States Water by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,217,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 104.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in American States Water by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American States Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

