Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. Repligen reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,300,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Repligen by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Repligen by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 57,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Repligen by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Repligen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGEN opened at $201.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Repligen has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $209.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.18.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

