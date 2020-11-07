Analysts Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT at $50.67

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 153.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 753.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,474 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth $296,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth $720,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Popular by 18.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,078,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 168,481 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Popular has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

