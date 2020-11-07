Analyzing Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) & Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Northrim BanCorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 21.13% 13.42% 1.53% Citizens Community Bancorp 15.10% 7.78% 0.76%

Dividends

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $107.43 million 1.78 $20.69 million $3.04 9.87 Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 1.14 $9.46 million $0.96 8.01

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrim BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. It also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, the company offers other services that include consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, home equity advantage access cards, and telebanking and automated teller services. Further, it provides personalized checks, overdraft protection for savings accounts, commercial drive-up banking services, automatic transfers and payments, People Pay services, external and wire transfers, bill pay services, direct payroll deposits, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt services, remote deposit capture services, account reconciliation and positive pay services, merchant and cash management programs, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit facilities. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 27 full-service branches. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

