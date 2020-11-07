Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) Holdings Lowered by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aphria were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 126.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,772 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,350,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aphria by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 898,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,776,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Aphria by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 504,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 341,426 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. Aphria Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APHA. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.76.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

