Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arbor Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.18%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,099 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $117,832.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,204.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. 41.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

