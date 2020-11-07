Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.82.

NYSE:ARES opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $775,526.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $1,157,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 901,092 shares of company stock worth $36,812,328 in the last ninety days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,392,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,197,000 after buying an additional 1,289,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,138,000 after buying an additional 324,207 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,041,000 after buying an additional 754,951 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,542,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 114,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

