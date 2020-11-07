ARP Americas LP Acquires 200 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $582,555.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,974.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $2,843,974.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,119,942.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

MUSA opened at $128.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

