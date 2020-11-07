ARP Americas LP Acquires 7,942 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCSG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 58,954 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 49,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 100,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG opened at $22.63 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $111,722.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,044.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

