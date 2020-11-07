ARP Americas LP Acquires New Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE:KAR opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

