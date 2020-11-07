ARP Americas LP Buys New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 276,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.69. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

