ARP Americas LP Has $336,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,902,000 after buying an additional 85,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAMR stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.32. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

