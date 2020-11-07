ARP Americas LP Invests $262,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

