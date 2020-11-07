ARP Americas LP Invests $343,000 in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter worth $329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

