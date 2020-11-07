ARP Americas LP Makes New $304,000 Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. ValuEngine lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.