ARP Americas LP Makes New $389,000 Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 321.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 130.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,761 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 122.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 880.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,309,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in WestRock by 222.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,533,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,491 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. WestRock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

