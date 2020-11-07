ARP Americas LP Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 733,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 24.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

