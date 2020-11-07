ARP Americas LP Purchases 1,100 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,251,000 after purchasing an additional 835,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,836,000 after purchasing an additional 432,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,325,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,582,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,236 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average of $99.34. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,690 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

