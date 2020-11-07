ARP Americas LP Purchases Shares of 5,600 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,671,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,642,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,647,000 after acquiring an additional 378,729 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hologic by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 573,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,797,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

