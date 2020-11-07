ARP Americas LP Purchases Shares of 6,900 Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

