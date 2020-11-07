ARP Americas LP Sells 149 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

ARP Americas LP lowered its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,412,000 after acquiring an additional 254,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 2.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $131.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

