ARP Americas LP Sells 1,600 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

ARP Americas LP reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $133.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.93.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

