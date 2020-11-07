ARP Americas LP Sells 1,800 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

ARP Americas LP reduced its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,955,000 after buying an additional 7,594,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,791 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 865,595 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 743,110 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

