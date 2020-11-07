ARP Americas LP Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after acquiring an additional 896,406 shares during the last quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P increased its position in BorgWarner by 966.6% during the second quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 964,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after acquiring an additional 874,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $28,994,000.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of BWA opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

