ARP Americas LP Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ARP Americas LP lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after buying an additional 2,204,033 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,926 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 883,018 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,963,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,403,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at $904,677.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

