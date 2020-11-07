Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASPN. B. Riley increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.04.

ASPN opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.