Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s FY2020 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Athene in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.22.

NYSE:ATH opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. Athene has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Athene by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

