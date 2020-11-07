AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 3.2% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 240,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.0% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 64,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

T stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

