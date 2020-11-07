AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302,368 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $61,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in AT&T by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 240,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,264 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 64,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.