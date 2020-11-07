AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Boosted by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,260 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.