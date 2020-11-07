Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $163.01 and last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 1539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.86.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. Avalara’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.23.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $136,964.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,613.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $1,781,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,285,250.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,431 shares of company stock worth $20,495,373. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.61 and its 200 day moving average is $122.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

