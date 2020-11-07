Balentine LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.