Balentine LLC Has $451,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 99,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 19,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

