Balentine LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 351.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 118,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 92,260 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 67.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,748,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,838,000 after purchasing an additional 701,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 123,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

