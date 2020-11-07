Balentine LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,538,212,000 after purchasing an additional 284,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

FB stock opened at $293.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $835.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.