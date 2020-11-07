Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

