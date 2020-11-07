Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,293,000 after buying an additional 2,408,969 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,094,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,550,000 after buying an additional 881,752 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 145.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,043,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 618,932 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 935,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,606,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after buying an additional 443,398 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

