Barnett & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.