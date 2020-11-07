Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stake Raised by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

