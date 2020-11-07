Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

