Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $198.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.48. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

