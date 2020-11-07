Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 451,742 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 26,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

