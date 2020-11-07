Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.29.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $154.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.75 and its 200 day moving average is $127.53. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $56,750.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $853,556.02. Insiders sold 25,889 shares of company stock worth $3,497,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.