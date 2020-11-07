Brokerages Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.04. The Blackstone Group posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of BX opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

