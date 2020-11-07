Brokerages Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT at $50.67

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 1,794.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,019,000 after buying an additional 3,299,366 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,108,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,363,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,692,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,078,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,117,000 after buying an additional 168,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,748,000 after buying an additional 79,186 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. Popular has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Popular will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

