BTIG Research Boosts Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target to $17.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DFIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

