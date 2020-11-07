BTIG Research Boosts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $213.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $207.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $170.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.47. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $191.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,258.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $500,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,224.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth $77,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

