Burning Rock Biotech (NYSE:BNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NYSE:BNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Burning Rock Biotech (NYSE:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NYSE:BNR) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,065 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.59% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $15,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

