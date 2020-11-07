Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,849.14.

CABO stock opened at $1,936.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,809.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,814.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.46. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 44.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total value of $2,607,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,337.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total value of $541,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,430. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cable One by 10.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 312.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

