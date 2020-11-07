Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Reduced by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,022 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 14,445 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,331 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,767 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $86,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at $173,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $305,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,414.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,897 shares of company stock worth $4,229,465 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

